Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has officially resumed duty after a three-month medical vacation in Germany.

The governor returned to Nigeria on Thursday from Germany where he spent three months.

He was welcomed by his close aides at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

On Friday, Akeredolu met with stakeholders from the state, including Olamide Oladiji, speaker of the assembly, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, deputy governor, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his residence in Ibadan.

During the meeting, Akeredolu handed over his resumption letter to Oladiji and provided a copy to Aiyedatiwa.

The governor said by the grace of God, he will be “alive” to complete his tenure, which ends in February 2025.

“I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today,” the governor was quoted in a statement by Richard Olatunde, his media aide.

“God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory. I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much.

“God has done what the majority of our people wanted. The majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with house of assembly members here.

“We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office. I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption.”

In June, Akeredolu left Nigeria for medical attention in Germany following a letter sent to the state house of assembly of his intention to embark on a 21-day leave.

He asked the deputy governor to act in his stead.

On July 11, Aiyedatiwa said Akeredolu would resume duty after being certified fit by doctors.