Gov Adeleke reaffirms committment to Osun worker's welfare

By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Senator Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State, has again reaffirmed his commitment towards workers, pensioners welfare as wage award alerts started dropping for Osun workers and pensioners.

Governor Adeleke had two weeks ago approved the wage award to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Serving state workers were awarded Fifteen Thousand Naira while retirees were granted Ten Thousand Naira.

Workers and pensioners are to enjoy the wage award for six months starting from this December 2023 to June 2024.

As at this morning, the beneficiaries are already receiving alerts, promoting jubilation among the working population.

It would be recalled that the state government had also paid the December 2023 salaries while almost Three Billion Naira bond was issued to pensioners at a recent ceremony at the state secretariat.

Speaking on the payment of the wage award, Governor Adeleke restated his commitment to workers welfare, ensuring that no stone will be left unturned to strengthen the well being of retirees and serving workers in the state.

” I wish to restate my deep passion and commitment to the well being of our people.I know the close link between the formal and informal workforce in Osun state , so our administration will always work for the workers and the greater interest of our people”, the Governor on the wage award.