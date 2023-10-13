By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has praised the Nigerian military for shunning anti-democratic acts, describing democracy as a necessity for all societies.

Welcoming the Chief of Army General Taoheed Lagbaja to his country home on Thursday, Governor Adeleke condemned democratic setbacks in some parts of Africa and urged the strengthening of democratic correction mechanisms instead of coup d’etat.

He described the Nigerian military as a thorough bred professional service which uphold respect for the national constitution while serving as a protector of the democratic process as well as national stability.

The Governor who also commissioned the Civil-military school project at Alusekere, Ede, said “the military, especially the Nigerian army, is a critical pillar of our national life. We owe the military accolades and commendation for securing and protecting the nation.

“Our existence as a nation that is united despite challenges is linked to the patriotism and sacrifice of the military. When the civil population is sharply divided , the military remains united.On many occasions, the military saved our nation from disintegration.

“Your reaching out to the civil population as a policy is a giant step to further unite the nation. I commend this civil- military rapport”, the Governor posited, adding that “the Osun State Govt enjoys a close relationship with the military establishments in the state”

Governor Adeleke further expressed his appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for the speedy intervention during the recent Ifon -Ilobu crisis,noting “Your patriotic action is laudable. We deeply appreciate you, dear General”

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff said he was in the state in continuation of his nationwide visit to army formations in the country, noting that he was at the Governor’s residence to pay homage.

He assured the Governor of deep support for democracy and good governance, assuring that the engineering construction arm of the army is prepared to undertake projects from any willing states.

The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied by top military commanders.