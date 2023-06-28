Pandemonium, on Wednesday, broke out at Osogbo prayer ground where Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State governor went to observe Eid Mubaraq prayers.

While it remains unclear what truly transpired, some accounts suggest that crisis began when some hoodlums led by APC chieftains took over the governor’s section in an attempt to beat up a member representing Osogbo federal constituency under the PDP, Hon. Moruf Gangaria.

It was noted that the thugs were seen with arms as the governor escaped unhurt.

‘’Armed thugs were seen with top weapons. On two occasions, the Governor could not access the prayer point. Top Osogbo PDP leaders were molested and beat up,” a witness said.

” The Governor escapes the scene as at the time of filling this report without getting hurt.’’

However, another account has it that Gov Adeleke ordered the arrest of those identified as Baba Tuns and SRJ at Osogbo Eid ground.

“The people are are resisting the arrest and the battalion of Soldiers on the order of Ademola are there carrying out the executive order,” another witness said.