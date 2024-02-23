Gov Adeleke appoints Actress Laide Bakare as SSA on entertainment

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Osun State governor, has appointed Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare as his senior special assistant on entertainment, art, culture and tourism.

The actress announced this via her Instagram account on Friday, promising to deliver her best.

Bakare posted pictures with Governor Adeleke, as she thanked him for the opportunity offered to her to serve.

She wrote, “Now an Honourable. Ya Allah, I am grateful to my new boss, Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke, Imole Osun.

“Thank you so much for the trust and opportunity to serve. I promise to deliver my best. So help me God.

“Senior Special Assitant to the Governor of Osun State on entertainment, art, culture and tourism.”

Bakare added that the new role kickstarted her political career after affirming that a lot of work lies ahead for her.

“Lot of work to be done. Shall we? The entire good people of Osun state and Nigeria at large. It’s actually a new dawn for me starting my political career from here. God bless Nigeria,” she added.

