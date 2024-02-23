Connect with us

Entertainment

Gov Adeleke appoints Actress Laide Bakare as SSA on entertainment
Advertisement

Entertainment

Africa content creators leverage AFCON 2023 to achieve 300% revenue growth - Report

Entertainment

Anambra lawyer wanted for child abuse surrenders to Police

Entertainment

Stanley Nwabali conferred with chieftaincy title in his Egbema hometown

Entertainment

'I can't date them,' Timaya turns his back on Nigerian women

Entertainment

Manuel Muzic, Voice Nigeria contestant dies, as 400-level student commits suicide

Entertainment

Rejected for not being Japanese enough, Karolina Shiino relinquishes her Miss Japan crown over affair with married man

Entertainment

Grammy: South Africa's Tyla wins Best African Music Performance category, as Nigeria stars miss out

Entertainment

Court jails Actress Omoseyin for spraying, stepping on new naira notes

Entertainment

Six in court over alleged piracy of Toyin Abraham’s ‘Malaika’

Entertainment

Gov Adeleke appoints Actress Laide Bakare as SSA on entertainment

Published

3 hours ago

on

Gov Adeleke appoints Actress Laide Bakare as SSA on entertainment

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Osun State governor, has appointed Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare as his senior special assistant on entertainment, art, culture and tourism.

The actress announced this via her Instagram account on Friday, promising to deliver her best.

Bakare posted pictures with Governor Adeleke, as she thanked him for the opportunity offered to her to serve.

News continues after this Advertisement

She wrote, “Now an Honourable. Ya Allah, I am grateful to my new boss, Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke, Imole Osun.

“Thank you so much for the trust and opportunity to serve. I promise to deliver my best. So help me God.

“Senior Special Assitant to the Governor of Osun State on entertainment, art, culture and tourism.”

Bakare added that the new role kickstarted her political career after affirming that a lot of work lies ahead for her.

“Lot of work to be done. Shall we? The entire good people of Osun state and Nigeria at large. It’s actually a new dawn for me starting my political career from here. God bless Nigeria,” she added.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *