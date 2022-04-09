Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, dies at 42

Osinachi Nwachukwu, a popular Nigerian gospel singer, has died, aged 42.

The gospel singer shot into the limelight with the hit gospel song, “Ekwueme”, which she sang with Prospa Ochimana and was released in 2017.

She was the lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

The mother of four died on Friday in a hospital in Abuja after an illness.

She is survived by her husband, Peter, who is also a minister, and her four children.

She also has a twin sister known as Amarachi Grace Eze who is also a gospel singer.

Some other songs that shot her into national stardom include, “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche; “You no dey use me play” by Emma; and “God of Power” (Ikem).