Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena collapses, dies during football match

A Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena, has died after collapsing during an Albanian Superliga game between FK Egnatia and KF Partizani.

NewsGhnan in a report on Saturday disclosed that the 28-year-old collapsed in the 23rd minute of the game and was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Dwamena had been playing with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator due to a pre-existing heart problem.

His health challenges came to light during a failed medical examination when he was set to join Brighton.

Albania Footy shared the news on Twitter, saying, “Rest in Peace to KF Egnatia’s Raphael Dwamena. The Ghanaian collapsed on the pitch during the Superliga match between Egnatia and Partizani. He later passed away in the hospital at the age of 28.”

Known for his time with the Swiss side FC Zurich, Dwamena’s untimely passing has left a sombre void in the football community.