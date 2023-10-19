Geregu Power Plc on Wednesday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2023.

The company reported revenue of N55.747 billion for the 9 months period, up by 42.93% from N39 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 13.26% to N11.36 billion from N10.03 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company stands at N4.54.

At the share price of N339.5, the P/E ratio of Geregu Power stands at 74.72x with earnings yield of 1.34%.