Prof Barth Nnaji, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Limited and Former Minister of Power, has narrated how the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, remained ever supportive of the dream project, especially during the very challenging times.

Prof Nnaji, a renowned scientist and inventor made the remarks yesterday, at the Commissioning of the Aba Integrated Power Project at Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State. He recalled how, as the then Chairman of South East Governor’s Forum, Obi would always check on the power project to ensure that they were making progress. He noted that Obi constantly encouraged him and his team through the many rough years of challenges they faced while appreciating him for finding time to rejoice with him at the commissioning of the long-awaited project.

The Aba IPP, established by the Geometric Power Limited, is reported to be Nigeria’s largest and first independent and integrated power utility which when operated at full capacity, will address the electricity challenge of at least 9 out of 17 local governments in Abia State.

News continues after this Advertisement

In his reaction at the event, Obi described the Aba IPP as a miracle, considering the many challenges that reared up their ugly heads to stop its actualization. He noted that with the unwavering commitment of Prof Barth Nnaji, the project eventually came to fruition. He stated that the landmark project would catalyze development in the commercial city of Aba and its environs.

“I followed this project from the incubation stage about 20 years ago, as the then Chairman of one of the biggest commercial banks in Nigeria.

“I have followed its trajectory and I am delighted that, today, this huge vision, the Aba IPP has come to fruition. I can describe the project as a miracle, which happened due to the unwavering commitment of my very dear elder brother, the Former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji, and his team, whose resilience and drive for success pushed the project to success,” Obi said.

Describing how critical the project is to the nation, especially in moving from consumption to production, Obi said, “Power remains a critical tool of development, as it plays a very vital role in the growth of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprise sector which is the engine of growth in any nation. I am therefore convinced that the Aba IPP will contribute immeasurably to the growth and productivity of the industrial city of Aba and its environs, which is a very significant step in our vision of moving our nation from the present state of consumption to the desirable state of production, especially in Aba that has a lot of potential for export-led production.

He urged the government to encourage and support more private sector participation in such sectors as power. He argued that such will not only encourage rapid development of the nation through increased productivity but will aid in actualizing the vision of moving the nation from consumption to production, which he said, is significant to building the much desired New Nigeria.

“With these kinds of facilities, I believe that our journey to New Nigeria is POssible,” he said.

Earlier in his visit to the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, Obi appreciated the Governor, for what he described as his bold steps taken to re-energise Abia’s immense potential. He said that the Aba IPP will contribute to his developmental strides in the State, by providing much-needed power to Aba and its environs.

News continues after this Advertisement