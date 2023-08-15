Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, is heading to Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger where bandits ambushed and killed troops on Monday.

BH had reported that scores of soldiers, including officers were killed in the ambush attack that happened on Monday.

There are also reports that the crashed Nigerian Air Force aircraft was the handiwork of the bandits.

Speaking in an interview with Punch on Tuesday, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed there were casualties on the troops’ side but refused to give details.

Punch reports that Onyema added that the Army Chief was on his way to the scene to motivate the troops.

He said, “I can confirm that there was an incident in Wushishi LG of Niger State. Our gallant patriots paid the supreme price when they ran into an ambush staged by insurgents. They were courageous till the end. They stood their ground and defended our great country with their lives.

“The focus now is how to console and bring respite to those they left behind. Sadly, the incident occured while the Chief of Army Staff is on an operational tour of the North-West Operations theatre for an on-the-spot assessment and reinvigoration of ongoing operations. He is currently headed to the affected formation to encourage the troops.”