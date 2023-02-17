Gbenga Ezekiel, Nigerian teenager becomes Guinness World Record holder

A 16-year-old Nigerian senior secondary school student Gbenga Ezekiel, has entered the Guinness World Record for the most skips in a minute on one leg.

With 265 skips, Ezekiel who attends Ijapo High School in Akure, the Ondo State capital, successfully broke Rasel Islam of Bangladesh’s previous Guinness World Record of 262 skips in a minute.

Ezekiel broke the record, making history as the first athlete from Ondo State to do so since the state’s inception in 1976.

The young man is also the first African and Nigerian rope skipper to claim the Guinness World Record.

The achievement was reported to the Nigeria Rope Skipping national coach, Chubuisi Ukandu, and has also been updated on the Guinness World Records website.

The statement reads, “The most skips in one minute on one leg is 265 and was achieved by Gbenga Ezekiel (Nigeria), in Akure, Nigeria, on 31 October 2022. The attempt took place at the Akure stadium,”