Gbajabiamila bags Gaming Hall of Fame award, says lottery bringing huge revenue for Nigeria

The Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila says lottery and gaming industry is now recording significant revenue for Nigeria.

He disclosed this whil being honoured with the Africa Gaming Hall of Fame Award for his stellar performance in the management of the lottery and gaming industry in Nigeria.

According to him, since his appointment as the chief regulator of lottery and gaming in Nigeria, he has remarkably transformed the industry, steadily moving the lottery and gaming industry to a main revenue earning sector for Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said it has been a win-win for all, because “the lottery industry is growing; the operators are getting better returns on investments; the players’ winnings are increasing, while more revenues are being generated into the government coffers for more social amenities.”

Gbajabiamila who was honoured with the Africa Gaming Hall of Fame Award of Excellence at the International Casino Exhibition (ICE) in London, United Kingdom (UK) is said to have been a motivator and excellent manager in the gaming and Lottery business.

The award was presented to Gbajabiamila who is popularly known all over the globe as ‘Mr. Lottery’ based on what was described as his dedication, commitment, steadfastness, and novelty in the development of lotteries and gaming in, not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent.

The body that inducted him with the highest Lottery Hall of Fame, Kate Chambers from Clarion, pointed out that Gbajabiamila was singled out amongst his contemporaries in Africa, due to his immense contributions to the gaming industry and has proved himself worthy to be so honoured.

The prestigious award, which also made Nigeria proud, was presented to Gbajabiamila at the Growth Market Zone, S9 of the Excel Centre, London and was witnessed by top gurus in the gaming and Betting industry all over the world and this was greeted with praises and commendationas well as a standing ovation, before the motley convergence of the topmost leaders, regulators and operators in the lottery business across the globe.

He was described as the Nigerian lottery Czar whose role in the industry cannot be wished away because “he has made us proud for putting Nigeria in the eyes of the world as far as gaming and lotteries are concerned”

Kate Chambers from Clarion, the presenter of the award to Gbajabiamila, praised him, as one of the topmost leaders, regulators and operators in the lottery business across.

Meanwhile, the London ICE award was preceded by another record award, conferred on Gbajabiamila. This time, it was by the National Data Protection Commission under the chairmanship of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Presenting the Special Recognition Award to Mr Gbajabiamila, the Permanent Secretary in the Communications ministry, Engr. Farouk Yusuf Yabo, who stood in for his Minister, commended the lottery boss for his effective contributions to data protection in Nigeria.

Eulogizing the NLRC D-G, the Minister said,” “Your steadfast support and contributions to the National Data Protection Commission have not gone unnoticed. Your collaboration has been instrumental in furthering the goals of both commissions.”

It will be recalled that the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, approved the reappointment of Gbajabiamila as the Director-General of NLRC for another term of four years, which he said, was as a result of his profound and unmatched accomplishments in his first term as the head of the lottery commission.

Some of the highlights of Gbajabiamila’s performance, which earned him a second term in office include the successful hosting of the first International Gaming Conference in Nigeria, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, which was attended by highly respected players in the lottery and gaming industry from all over the world.

The conference which was held between October and November last year showcased Nigeria as one of the best and reliable countries in the lottery business.

At the end of the conference, both local and international delegates expressed their satisfaction for the excellent organization, penetration, and the far-reaching decisions, arrived at, which they said would go a long way to sanitize and help the Industry to grow globally.

Advertisement

They were also pleased that Nigeria through its NLRC was capable of organising such a world class conference.

The Director-General of Ghana Lottery Agency who was said to have been fascinated with Nigeria’s ability as host the International conference and described the nation’s NLRC’ led by Gbajabiamila as “the best, ever in Africa.”

News continues after this Advertisement