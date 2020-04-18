Adebayo Obajemu

Even in death, the deceased chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari continues to elicit controversy and strong emotion, as Abubakar Ganduje, Kano state governor Saturday moment after the burial of Kyari sacked one of his commissioners for making disparaging comments on the controversial former chief of staff.

Muaz Magaji, Kano state commissioner for works and infrastructure, was sacked after he appeared to be celebrating the passage of President Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

On his Facebook page Magaji allegedly penned : “It’s very very important we put things in perspective so that we can save our system from punitive unconstitutional usurpers in the future!

“Democracy & democratic equity does not by itself strive.. It must be guarded and protected… One person, just one person can set a dangerous precedence!

“When you are all done with the pretence and crocodile tears, we will do a review in overriding interest of the Nation and its people!

“I am perfectly aware of the storm I am in… The fact however is I know what comes from the heart or that what is purchased! You all will come around,” Mr Magaji posted.

In a swift reaction to the disparaging post, the governor through his commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, said Mr Magaji’s removal was as a result of “unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.”

The governor said further that , “The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise.”