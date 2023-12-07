Gabriel Idahosa elected new president of LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has announced the election of Gabriel Idahosa as President and Chairman of the Council.

A statement from the Chamber on Thursday said Idahosa’s election followed the expiration of Michael Olawale-Cole’s tenure, having meritoriously served the Chamber in the same capacity.

“The emergence of Idahosa, President and Chairman of the Council of LCCI, is in recognition of his contribution and commitment to the ideals of the Chamber movement, its public policy advocacy, and the protection of the interests of the Nigerian business community,” the statement said.

The Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chinyere Almona, said, “Gabriel Idahosa emerged as president after a duly conducted election at the Chamber’s 135th annual general meeting held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the Commerce House, 1 Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

Almona stated, “Idahosa is a distinguished individual with a remarkable track record of leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth and development of various organisations, particularly in the fields of professional services, trade promotion, and industry.”

Almona said Idahosa served commendably as the Deputy President of the Chamber in the last two years.

According to the DG, the Chamber is excited and pleased as Idahosa assumes the role of President of the LCCI.

The DG remarked, “As a Council Member and a key officer of the Chamber, he has brought his extensive knowledge and experience to bear and has provided quality perspectives to deliberations at the Chamber.

“We are confident that his presidency will enhance the Chamber’s role as a leading advocate of best business policy and practice to promote and protect the interests of its members and the business community at large,” Almona added.