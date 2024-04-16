F’Y 2023: Fidelity Bank Plc declares 60 kobo dividend to shareholders 

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

Fidelity Bank Plc has declared a final dividend of 60 kobo to its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The financial institution reported Gross Earnings of N555.83 billion for the 12 months period, up by 64.91% from N337.05 reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 112.85% to N99.45 billion from N46.72 billion reported in FY 2022.

Earnings per share of the Group stands at N3.11.

At the share price of N9, the P/E ratio of Fidelity Bank stands at 2.90x with earnings yield of 34.52%.

