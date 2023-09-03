Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria, will lead 38 businessmen and industry leaders to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference in New Delhi, India.

The event is organised by the Nigerian High Commission in India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC), and is expected to be addressed by President Tinubu.

Prominent businessmen and investors in the delegation include: Africa’s richest man and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of the Femi Otedola Foundation, Femi Otedola; Chairman/CEO of the GIG Group, Chidi Ajaere; and Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema.

This was made known by the Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Ahmed Sule who, in a letter addressed to the Indian High Commission in Abuja, requested for entry visas for the leading businessmen and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

Other prominent businessmen expected to attend the event include: Alhaji Abdul Sama Rabiu, Kola Karim, Julius Rone, Hajiya Bola Shagaya and Folurunsho Alakija.

Others are Mohammed Indimi, Prince Arthur Eze, Chief Razak Akanni Okoya (Eleganza), Sir Emeka Offor, Cosmas Maduka, Jim Ovia, Adewale Tinubu and others.

The letter to the Indian High Commissioner in Abuja was titled: “Request for appropriate entry visas to members of the Nigerian private sector to enable them attend the Presidential Round table and conference, Le Meridian Hotel, New Delhi, on 6th September, 2023.”

In the letter, Sule said: “I write to inform you that the following members of the Nigerian Private sector will be travelling to New Delhi to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference organized by the High Commission in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) to be addressed by his Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Sule listed the business leaders to include: “Alhaji Aliko Dangote – Chairman/President, Dangote Group; Mr Tony Elumelu – Chairman/Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation; Alhaji Abdul Sama Rabiu – Chairman/Founder, BUA Group; Mr. Femi Otedola – Chairman/Founder, Femi Otedola Foundation; Mr Kola Karim – GMD/CEO, Shoreline Natural Resources; Hajiya Bola Shagaya – Founder/CEO, Balmus Group International; Mrs. Folurunsho Alakija – GMD, The Rose of Sharon Group; and Alhaji Mohammed Indimi – Chairman/CEO, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd.”

Others include: “Sir Emeka Offor – CEO, Chrome Group; Chief Razak Akanni Okoya – Director, Eleganza Industrial City Ltd; Prince Arthur Eze – CEO, Atlas Oronto Petroleum Ltd; Mr Allen Onyema – CEO, Air Peace; Mr Cosmas Maduka – President & Chairman, Coscharis Group Ltd; Alhaji Dr Musbahu Mohammed Bashir – Althani Group of Companies; Mr Jim Ovia – Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc; Dr Oritsedere Otubu – Chairman, EKEDC; Mr Adewale Tinubu – CEO, Oando; Mr Gbenga Agboola – CE, Flutterwave (FinTech); Olamide Diekola Aina – Venture Platform (FinTech); Mitchel Elegbe – CEO, Interswitch (FinTech); Idris Bamidele Saliu – Ceviant Finance (Tech); Dr Fidealis Ayebae – Fidson Healthcare Plc; Dr Okey Okoli – SKG Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; and Dr Stella Okoli – Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.”

Other members of the delegation are “Mr Tosin Jolayemi – Daily Need Industries Limited; Seun Omobo – Eko Pharmacy Limited; Mr Patrick Ajah – May & Baker Nigeria Ltd; Mr Bayo Odugbemi – McOLIVIA Limited; Dr Monica Eimunjeze – Dedoo Bio Plus Pharmaceutical Ltd; Affiong Williams – Founder/CEO Reelfruit; Dr Lazarus Angbazo – CEO & MD of The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria; and Abdulfatai Yahaya – CEO, Kursi Investment Ltd.”

Tinubu is also expected to be in India on a special invitation to attend the upcoming G-20 Summit in New Delhi, scheduled to hold between September 9 and 10.