The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday, unveiled the list for women’s player of the year award, with seven Nigerians making featuring, the highest of any country.

The Nigerians on the list are Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Osinachi Ohale, Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne and Christy Ucheibe.

Nigeria had the highest number of nominees in the 30-player list, which comprises women from 12 countries.

Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona is the current holder of the top prize after winning the 2022 edition of the award. The triumph was her fifth time winning the award.

Nnadozie was also nominated for the women’s goalkeeper of the year, while Randy Waldrum, Super Falcons head coach, was named in the nominees for coach of the year.

For the best young player of the year, the Nigerian trio of Deborah Abiodun, Esther Ajakaye and Oluwatosin Demehin were listed among the nominees.

The Super Falcons got the nod and were included among contenders for the women’s national team of the year.

The 2023 CAF awards show will be held on December 11 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana, Avaldnes)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Wuhan Jiangda)

Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante Las Planas)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco, AS FAR/Al Ahli)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

Zenatha Coleman (Namibia, Fenerbahce)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria, Benfica)

Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria, Alaves/Pachuca)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid)

Toni Payne (Nigeria, Sevilla)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria, Tigres/Racing Louisville)

Ndeye Awa Diakhaté (Senegal, Olympique de Marseille)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)

Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa, Juarez/Monterrey)

Linda Motlhalo (South Africa, Glasgow City)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa, Sassuolo)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

Afi Sabine Woedikou (Togo, Strasbourg/Nantes)

Sabrina Ellouzi (Tunisia, Excelsior)

Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda, Kampala Queens)

Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Grace Chanda (Zambia, Madrid CFFRachael Kundananji (Zambia, Madrid CFF)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Ange Bawou (Cameroon, Bayelsa Queens/ BIIK-Shymkent)

Dolores Hernandez Masongo (Equatorial Guinea, Huracanes)

Imane Abdelahad (Morocco, SC Casablanca)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Kaylin Swart (South Africa, JVW)

Najiat Abass Idrisa (Tanzania, JKT Queens)

Catherine Musonda (Zambia, Tomiris Turan)

Cynthia Shongwe (Zimbabwe, Harare City)

Young Player of the Year (not more than 21 years)

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Mary Amponsah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers)

Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye (Nigeria, Delta Queens)

Oluwatosin Demehin (Nigeria, Stade Reims)

Hapsatou Malado Diallo (Senegal, USPA/Eibar)

Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa, University of Johannesburg FC)

Winifreda Gerald (Tanzania, JKT Queens)

Fauzia Najjemba (Uganda, Dynamo Moscow)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Nana Joe Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa)

Lovemore Fazili (Malawi)

Mehdi El Qaichouri (SC Casablanca)

Mohamed Amine Alioua (AS FAR)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

Mame Moussa Cisse (Senegal)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Esther Chabruma (JKT Queens)

National Team of the Year (Women)

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Ghana

Malawi

Morocco

Nigeria

Senegal

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia