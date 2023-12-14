Kyalian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) did just enough to reach Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Newcastle lost to AC Milan in the group’s other game to join Manchester United as the second English team to be dumped out of Europe this season.

In danger of a first group-stage exit since the Qatari takeover in 2011, PSG came from a goal down to earn the point that sent them through as Group F runners-up.

Dortmund secured top spot with Milan third, behind PSG on head-to-head goal difference, and Newcastle finishing bottom.

Qualified teams for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday after the final round of group games

Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid

Napoli

Real Sociedad

Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Barcelona

Porto