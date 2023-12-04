FULL LIST: English FA Cup third-round draw held

The English Football Association has held the draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The round is scheduled for the weekend of January 5–8, 2024.

The time of each fixture is To Be Decided (TBD) as obtained on the X account, @EmiratesFAcup.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Chelsea vs Preston North End

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

West Ham United vs Bristol City

Fulham vs Rotherham United

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham OR Yeovil Town

Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Norwich City vs Crewe Alexandra OR Bristol Rovers

West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot OR Stockport County

Southampton vs Alfreton Town OR Walsall

AFC Wimbledon OR Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

Millwall vs Leicester City

Watford vs Chesterfield OR Leyton Orient

Sunderland vs Newcastle

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool OR Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

Swansea City vs Morecambe

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United

Maidstone United vs Stevenage OR Port Vale

Newport OR Barnet vs Eastleigh OR Reading

Hull City vs Birmingham City