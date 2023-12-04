FULL LIST: English FA Cup third-round draw held

The English Football Association has held the draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.
The round is scheduled for the weekend of January 5–8, 2024.
The time of each fixture is To Be Decided (TBD) as obtained on the X account, @EmiratesFAcup.
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Chelsea vs Preston North End
Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
West Ham United vs Bristol City
Fulham vs Rotherham United
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers
Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham OR Yeovil Town
Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Norwich City vs Crewe Alexandra OR Bristol Rovers
West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot OR Stockport County
Southampton vs Alfreton Town OR Walsall
AFC Wimbledon OR Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town
Peterborough United vs Leeds United
Millwall vs Leicester City
Watford vs Chesterfield OR Leyton Orient
Sunderland vs Newcastle
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool OR Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United
Gillingham vs Sheffield United
Swansea City vs Morecambe
Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth
Coventry City vs Oxford United
Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United
Maidstone United vs Stevenage OR Port Vale
Newport OR Barnet vs Eastleigh OR Reading
Hull City vs Birmingham City