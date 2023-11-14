Nineteen unions have so far directed their workers to comply with the directive of the two labour unions to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike, according to The Punch.

The National Executive Council meeting of the labour unions, held on November 13, 2023, in Abuja, resolved to embark on the strike.

The development was a result of the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and poor governance.

Also, unions had made some demands, which the government had allegedly failed to address following the recent crisis in Imo that resulted in the alleged brutalisation of the NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, and other members of the labour unions. Some of the unions that have complied with the directives include,

The Academic Staff Union of Universities. The Senior Staff Associations of Nigerian Universities. The College of Education Academic Staff Union. The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics. The National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees. The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics. The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria. National Association of Academic Technologists. National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees. Nigeria Union Of Local Government Employees. Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria. Nigeria Union of Public Service Reportorial, Secretarial, Data Processors and Allied Workers. National Union of Textile Garments and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria. National Associations of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives. National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees. Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria. The National Union of Electricity Employees. Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria. Nigeria Union of Railway Workers.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday, directed all zonal coordinators and chairpersons of the union to instruct their members to embark on the nationwide strike in line with the directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

This was contained in a letter which was signed by ASUU’s National President, Emmanuel Osodeke, was issued on Monday night.

The letter read, “The Nigeria Labour Congress at a Joint National Executive Council of NLC and TUC directed all affiliate unions to commence the withdrawal of services with effect from 12 midnight today November 13, 2023.

“As an affiliate of NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of NLC to protect the interest of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.”

Also, the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees directed its staff to join the strike, saying, “We hereby direct all our members in all Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions to stay off duty as from 14th November 2023 until otherwise directed by the Congress.”

Our Correspondents who went round to observe the compliance of workers to the strike, observed that some schools were shut down in Ondo state, while some banks, and hospitals suspended their operations in other states.

In the same development, the Federal Capital Territory High Court officials complied with the strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.