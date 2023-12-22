Full List: 112 Nigerian Army officers elevated to generals

The Nigerian Army Council has announced the promotion of 47 Brigadier Generals to Major Generals, and elevation of 75 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier General.

Their promotion is coming after the retirement of 113 generals on Wednesday.

A statement on Friday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the council approved the promotions of the senior officers on Thursday.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, urged them to redouble their efforts to justify their elevation and the confidence reposed in them.

Nwachukwu said those promoted to the rank of Major General include, Brig Gen WB Etuk, Commandant Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management; Brig Gen JE Osifo, Commandant Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration; Brigadier General WM Dangana Commander Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI; Brig Gen TB Ugiagbe Acting Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig Gen ASM Wase Deputy Director General Land Forces Stimulation Centre Nigeria Operations; Brig Gen MA Abdullahi Commandant Depot Nigerian Army; Brig Gen BI Alaya Commander Command Engineering Depot, Brig Gen AO Oyelade Director Personnel Planning Army Headquarters Department of personnel Management; Brig Gen OO Arogundade Commandant Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Brig Gen EI Okoro Commander 13 Brigade; Brig Gen CR Nnebeife Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited and Brig Gen FU Mijinyawa Director Plans Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans

Others are Brig Gen MT Abdullahi Commander 50 Space Command; Brig Gen M Adamu Commander 32 Brigade; Brig Gen ND Shagaya Commandant Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport; Brig Gen ME Onoja Office of the CDS and Brig Gen MO Erebulu Acting Director Psychological Warfare Defence Headquarters.

Also elevated to the rank of Major General are Brig Gen BA Ilori Commander of Army Headquarters Garrison Ordnance Services, Brig Gen MO Ihanuwaze Director Budget Army Headquarters, Brig Gen O Nwachukwu Director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen EE Ekpenyong of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Brig Gen SI Musa Director Legal Service (Army), Brig Gen M Galadima Commander Command Finance Office and Brig Gen AP Ahmadu Commander 1 Division Ordnance Service.

Officers promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General are Col Nwakonobi Chief of Staff Headquarters 3 Brigade, Col MC Akin Ojo Commander of 41 Engineer Brigade, Col BM Madaki Deputy Director Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team, Col MO Edide Directing Staff Army War College Nigeria, Col KE Inyang Commander 76 ST Brigade, Col OO Nafiu Chief of Staff Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Col PA Zipele Commander Signal Operations Command, Col OA Onasanya Acting Command Guards Brigade, Col MI Amatso Deputy Director Department of Civil Military Affairs, Col CM Akaliro Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, Col NE Okoloagu Directing Staff Army War College Nigeria, Col AS Bugaje Acting Director Special Forces Infantry Corps Centre, Col AM Kitchner Commander 6 Division Finance and Account, Col SJ Dogo Deputy Chief of Staff Operations Headquarters 82 Division and Col JN Garba Commander 32 Brigade Garrison.

Others elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are Col PT Gbor Commander 81 Military Intelligence Brigade. Col SO Okoigi Acting Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Col AF Maimagani Acting Director Chaplaincy (Roman Catholic), Col PO Alimekhena Headquarters 81 Division, Col BI George Acting Director Directorate of Dental Services Headquarters Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Col IB Gambari Headquarters 63 Brigade and Col AY Emekoma Participant Senior Executive Course 45 National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.