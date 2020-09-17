The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would embark on nationwide strike if the Federal Government does not reverse the recent increases in fuel price and electricity tariff.

The warning is contained in a communique issued, after the meeting of its Central Working Committee (CWC) at their Headquarters in the Central Business District, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the communique, the hike in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff, “were ill-timed, and insensitive to the sufferings that Nigerians are going through,” calling on the government to reverse it.

The CWC said it reached the following resolutions:

“1. The CWC resolved to issue a 2 weeks ultimatum for an indefinite strike action, if government fails to reverse the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

2. The CWC resolved that government must demonstrate its commitment to resuscitating Nigeria’s four public refineries, and building new ones as a sustainable response to the perennial instability, and hike in the pump price of refined petroleum products – particularly petrol, diesel, and kerosene

3. The NLC will begin a mass mobilization of the Nigerian people, professional groups, religious organizations, market women, the informal sector, and allies in the Congress civil societies, towards total compliance to the indefinite strike action.”

Labour further directed all its affiliate unions of congress, to fully mobilize their members in readiness for the strike action, should the government fail to meet their demands for a reversal of the price increments.