Fubara presents N800bn 2024 budget to five Rivers assembly members

Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, has presented the 2024 state appropriation bill to five members of the house of assembly loyal to him, amid the political crisis rocking the state.

Fubara arrived at the plenary of the assembly under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, around 9:00 a.m.

The governor was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, and other members of his cabinet.

The State Executive Council, in its 5th sitting on Monday, approved the estimated budget of over N800 billion, christened the Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity for the 2024 fiscal year.

During the Wednesday proceedings, Edison also declared vacant the seat of 27 of 32 lawmakers that defected to APC.

This is coming after the demolition of the State House of Assembly building on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

According to a government source, the project was being undertaken by the state government.

Recall that the hallowed chambers of the state assembly were burned down by unknown political thugs.

The legislative arm of the state has been involved in a serious crisis following the move by some lawmakers to impeach Fubara.

However, as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday, over 10 bulldozers, excavators, and other heavy-duty machines were brought to the assembly complex.

The demolition commenced at about 7:30 a.m. As of the time of this report, the process is still ongoing.