By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The chairman, caretaker committee of Ede South local government, Hon. Lukman Afolabi and the entire management team of the council have hailed the strides of Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on free medical surgery initiative going on the state, saying it is a step to better the healthy living of the citizens of the state.

Recall that as the IMOLE free surgical and medical outreach moves to Osun West Senatorial District, the chairman of Ede South Local Government Alh Lukman Afolabi alongside his secretary Hon Usman Hammed Oloseluoni visited the venue of the medical outreach held at Cottage Hospital, Ede.

The medical team led by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Prof Peter Babatunde Olaitan is expected to carry out various surgical operations on people suffering from cataracts, Pterygium, Hernia, Hydrocele, Lipoma, Keloids, and some swellings on the body while medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, malaria, cough, tuberculosis and other diseases will also be treated.

The state government had recently embarked on a similar health care program to mark the 100 days in office of Gov Adeleke.

The healthcare workers’ input toward a patient’s recovery cannot be underestimated. Thank you for your support. We appreciate you

In his remarks, the Ede South council boss, commended governor Ademola Adeleke for giving hope to the hopeless.

He thanked the governor for being friends with the lonely and being a strong support to the weak.

He said Gov Adeleke-led administration is concerned about the welfare and health condition of the people, that was the purpose of which the free medical outreach came in to being.

The free medical outreach is part of Governor Adeleke’s fuel subsidy palliative for the people of the state to cushion the effect of the high cost of living.