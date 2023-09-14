Four killed, 18 abducted as bandits attack Sokoto village

Bandits have murdered four persons and abducted 18 others in an attack on Giyawa village, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

ASP Ahmed Rufai, the Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed to Channels TV that 18 people were initially abducted by the assailants who carted away livestock and other valuables.

According to him, seven of the abducted victims later escaped and returned to their community where many residents have fled for safety.

Though other sources from the affected community claimed that over thirty persons were abducted, police maintained that only eleven persons are still with the attackers.

The police said its personnel are on the trail of the assailants and are making efforts to ensure normalcy is restored in the affected community and environment.