Four healthcare workers have been jailed after being caught on camera physically and emotionally abusing an elderly patient.

Among those jailed are Ame Tunkara, Morountaro Adefila, Danny Ohen and Bridget Aideyan.

BBC reported on Thursday that while Tunkara and Adefila were found guilty of ill-treatment and wilful neglect and sentenced on December 8 to four months in prison, Ohen and Aideyan were also found guilty of the same offences and sentenced to six months and four months, respectively, on November 14.

The police disclosed that the workers were caught on camera manhandling the 89-year-old woman who had vascular dementia and could not speak.

In February 2020, the woman’s family had secretly installed a camera and recorded footage over four days after noticing bruising on her arm.

It showed the woman being handled roughly, hit with a pillow, and treated with a lack of dignity and respect.

The woman meanwhile sadly passed away in October with a police official saying “she should not have spent any of her remaining years suffering such ill-treatment.”