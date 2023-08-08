Fountain of Life founder, Pastor Odukoya who lost two wives has died

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Fountain of Life Church founder, is dead

The official Facebook page of the church confirmed his demise.

He reportedly died on Monday August 7 in the United States of America.

The church said: “The fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!!

“We thank the Lord for the gift of greater leader!!!”

Pastor Odukoya suffered series of tragedies in his lifetime.

His second wife, Pastor Nomthi Rosemary, former Miss Rosemary Simangele Zulu, a South African, died in November 2021 in a London hospital after battling cancer for over two years.

Pastor Odukoya married her in January 2010, five years after the death of his first wife, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, on December 10, 2005 in a plane crash.

Nomthi was married to Taiwo for 11 years.

Pastor Bimbo died in a Sosoliso airline which crashed while landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Few weeks after losing his second wife, he also lost his twin sister, Kehinde, in December 2021.