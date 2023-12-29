FOREX: Official price of naira depreciates to N1,043.09 per dollar

Adebayo Obajemu

Figures obtained from FMDQ show that the naira on Thursday December 28, 2023, dropped to a low of N1043.09/$ in the official market.

The official market began trading at N920/$, hitting a high of N1235.65/$ and a low of N720/$ before closing trading at N1043.09/$.

This marks the second time the Naira has crossed the N1,000/$ threshold. The first time the Naira crossed the N1,000/$ threshold was on Friday, December 8th, 2023, when it reached a low of N1,099.05 per dollar in the official market.