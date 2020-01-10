Foremost novelist, Chukwuemeka Ike dies at 89

Foremost novelist, traditional ruler and first Nigerian Registrar of West African Examination Council (WAEC) Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, OON has died aged 89.

Ike who was born on 28th April, 1931, died Thursday morning at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital , Nnewi, Anambra State after a brief illness.

He was one of country’s first generation novelists reputed for his unique fiction that mixes humour and satire.

He is the Eze (King) of Ndikelionwu, his hometown which was a regular feature in his writings.

Also, former Nigerian Book Trust Foundation chairman, his works have been studied nationally and internationally for school certificate examinations.

some of his works include: Toads for Super (1965), The Naked God’s (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Chicken Chasers (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming Home (1990), and Conspiracy of Silence.

He was educated at Government College, Umuahia, same school attended by Prof. Chinua Achebe and Chris Okigbo. He went on to study at the University of Ibadan.

He was survived by his wife, Prof Adebimpe Ike, his only son, Osita Ike, died few years ago.