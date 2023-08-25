2Baba, Nigerian icon, says he didn’t accept the fact that his colleague and friend, Sound Sultan, was dead.

2Baba made the disclosure while speaking on the Afrobeats Podcast with Adesola, which was shared on Thursday.

The singer, whose real name is Innocent Idibia said, “Sultan, I don’t know…he was one of the ‘goodest’, if I can use that word. he was one of the ‘goodest’ people you can ever come across.

“For a long time, I did not accept that fact, it was like a joke. The diagnosis was late, he did tests in Nigeria. We thought it was malaria but I don’t want to get into all that.”

Sound Sultan passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

The two were friends for over 20 years before Sultan passed away.