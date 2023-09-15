Fish out killers of LP chieftain, Otti tell security agents

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti has asked security agents in the state to smoke out assailants who killed Zakari Maduka, a chieftain of the Labour Party in the state.

The governor gave the instruction in a statement signed by his media aide Ferdinand Ekeoma on Friday.

Maduka was on Tuesday killed and beheaded by yet-to-be-identified assailants on Tuesday night at Uturu, in Isuikwuato LGA.

Otti described the beheading as barbaric, urging law enforcers to speed up the investigation and bring to book the perpetrators.

The governor said Mr Zakari distinguished himself during the last 2023 general election as the Labour Party campaign manager in Uturu. He said Mr Zakari also played active roles as a community leader in fighting kidnapping and other crimes.

The governor regretted that Mr Zakari’s life was cut short when he was supposed to reap the fruits of good governance served Abia residents by the Labour Party government, promising the government would stand by Zakari’s family and give them all the necessary support required.

Otti restated his commitment to protecting lives and property in Abia and other parts of the South-East.

He said such desire for security necessitated the recent launch of a joint security task force codenamed ‘Operation Crush’ in Abia.

The Abia governor said the initiative had reduced all kinds of criminal activities in the state, especially kidnapping in the Lokpanta area, assuring that the security agents would sustain the onslaught on those who desired to build a criminal enclave in any part of Abia.