First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has been honoured with the Forbes Best of Africa Award. The award presentation was held on Friday, 11 September 2020 at a virtual event by Forbes in conjunction with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN).

The online roundtable discussion themed “Harnessing the financial resources and social capital of philanthropy to making a lasting impact” was supported by the World Philanthropy Network and featured a keynote address by former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR). The opening remarks was presented by Mrs. Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman, Foreign Investment Network (FIN).

Other award honourees were Captain (Dr.) Idahosa Wells Okunbo, CEO of Ocean Marine Security Ltd; Mahmood Ahmadu (OON), Founder and Executive Chairman of Online Integrated Solutions Ltd. Her Excellency Badria Al Mulla, Chairman, International Emirates Business Group (IEBG) was honoured with the FIN Award.

The discussions at the event were by Baroness Osamor Martha, Incumbent Member of Parliament, UK; H. E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Executive Governor of Ogun State, Nigeria; Sir. Chief Kessington Adebutu, Chairman, Premier Lotto and H.E Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Director at the Royal Office of Sheikh Tahnoon Al Nayhan Abu Dhabi; Mrs. Onikepo Akande, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Nigeria, amongst many others. The closing remarks was by Mr. Nick Kochan, Managing Partner Foreign Investment Network (FIN).

Appreciating his award, Dr. Adeduntan said, “I am truly humbled to receive the Forbes Best of Africa Award and I am grateful to the Forbes team for this coveted recognition and award. I owe profound gratitude to our customers; and to the Board, Management and Staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and all our Subsidiaries, for their cooperation in delivering the best to our esteemed customers and shareholders, and ensuring that we give back to the society in which we have sustained our business for over 126 years.”

“This Forbes Best of Africa award is an incentive to do more in Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability as Africa’s bank of first choice. Therefore, I dedicate this award to my colleagues at FirstBank and its Subsidiaries who are fully committed to our quest to remain truly beyond comparison – a haven of resilience, trust, safety, security, excellent corporate governance, entrepreneurship, professionalism, innovation and customer-centricity,“ he enthused.

According to a statement by Forbes “Adesola Adeduntan believes strongly in the importance of doing well by doing good. In March 2020 he spoke at the Edinburgh School of Business about financial institutions’ role as drivers of financial inclusion.”

“In his leadership role at First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank), Adeduntan is part of a 126-year legacy of sustained development-oriented services. FirstBank is the region’s foremost financial inclusion services provider.”

The Forbes Best of Africa Award is for business personalities with a record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far-reaching contributions to the development of Africa.

Only recently, the FirstBank Chief was conferred with The Cranfield Alumnus 2020 Award by Cranfield School of Management Alumni and The African Banking Personality of the Year 2019 by African Leadership Magazine.