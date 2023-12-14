First Registrars’ CEO gets CIS fellowship

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has conferred Fellowship on the CEO of First Registrars and Investor Services Limited, Dr Bayo Olugbemi. The fellowship is the highest rank for a certified stockbroker.

The President and Chairman of the CIS Governing Council, Oluwole Adeosun in his remark stated thus:

“Dr Olugbemi is an authority in registrar and investor support functions in the capital market. His work career since 1982, has been intertwined between banking and the capital market. He is an undisputable leader in the share registration service.”

“Olugbemi’s impact had been felt in no less than four Registrar service companies in Nigeria, thereby underscoring the importance of the sector to the Nigerian economy. His investiture is not an honorary title but a professional one after he had scaled the Institute’s integrity tests examinations.