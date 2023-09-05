The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has rated the first day of the warning strike called by the union as highly effective, with satisfactory compliance.

Although unions affiliated with the Trade Union Congress clearly boycotted the strike, which grounded activities at the nation’s capital on Tuesday, Ajaero said the support and compliance from the workforce, including civil society organisations was highly massive and encouraging.

A statement by NLC president reads: “This is to applaud all Nigerian workers through the actions of all our affiliates and State Councils for the massive support and efforts at ensuring that the first day of the nationwide warning strike took off with a resounding success across the nation.

“You have all demonstrated that your words and decisions will always be backed by action. This has resonated in every part of the country today and we are sure that the message has been sent to those who doubt our determination to push through with our objectives. We are glad to inform you that all of our objectives for the first day were fully met because of the high level of compliance experienced as a result of your collective efforts around the federation.

“Congress salutes you all for your commitment towards ensuring that the reasons for the warning strike were fulfilled at this time. We, however, urge you all to continue with the same zeal and determination which saw the huge success that was recorded today as we move to the second and final day of the nationwide strike to ensure a complete success of the entire exercise.

“While thanking all Nigerian workers and indeed the masses for their understanding as we go through this trying time, we call for more efforts of the kind you showed today and urge all of us to join hands to ensure that all loopholes observed during today’s action are plugged so that tomorrow’s action will be a total success.

“It is our civic duty to ensure that we are governed effectively and that those in government remain accountable to the people at all times! We are committed to that and with your continued support, our nation will surely become a better place for all of us.”