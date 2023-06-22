First Bank wins financial institution of the year accolade

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been awarded the Financial Institution of the Year at the African Export-Import Bank’s Pan African Business and Development Awards.

Afreximbank on its 30th anniversary launched the Pan-African Business and Development Awards in association with the Business Council for Africa, in Accra, Ghana

Commenting on the awards, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of First Bank Nigeria Limited, stated thus:

“We thank the organisers of the event for the recognition as it reinforces our commitment to promoting trade, finance and investment opportunities across borders which have been instrumental to the continued growth and development of the continent and the world.