In the spirit of providing enabling opportunities for families of its customers and other stakeholders to come together to celebrate, live better and achieve their dreams, FirstBank – through its yearly DecemberIssaVybe campaign – has unveiled the 2021 calendar of events as it reiterates its impact on the arts and entertainment industry.

The campaign which started in 2018 has been making waves across the cities in the country and Nigerians across ages have started Vybing, enamored in excitement.

The 30-day activity loaded event include musical shows and concerts, comedies, fashion, arts and food fairs and are specifically supported to evoke joyful moods as everyone gears up for the celebrations of the end of the year, especially the yuletide. Showcasing an array of the hottest and coolest entertainment platforms, and superstars, FirstBank DecemberIssaVybe campaign offers free massive gifts and ticket giveaways to premium events aimed at creating fascinating and memorable experience for stakeholders in the Yuletide season as they bond with family and friends, whilst connecting with their favourite superstars, music, plays.

FirstBank DecemberIssaVybe is also designed to inspire kindness in all stakeholders. December is a season for giving and given FirstBank’s culture of showing kindness through initiatives such as SPARK (Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness), DecemberIssaVybe campaign integrates kindness and spreads its message of transforming lives.

Excited about the 2021 DecemberIssaVybe, the Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Ms Folake Ani-Mumuney said “we are delighted to be back with DecemberIssaVybe. The 2021 edition is enriched with loads of impactful and celebratory activities to build the excitement of witnessing the year-end as we celebrate into 2022. As a Bank woven into the fabric of society, we have ensured that the events are spread across the country and there is an event for everyone, irrespective of age.

“We remain committed through resourceful partnerships to nation building; empowering all including the youth to achieve their dreams as these events promote the continued growth of the entertainment industry, unarguably an economic game-changer in the global business landscape, especially a country like ours that is blessed with talents and amazing creative minds.

“We encourage everyone including organisers of events to please stay safe and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. It’s important we all get vaccinated; get our booster jabs where necessary, use face masks, observe social distancing and play our roles to drive full observance and adherence to COVID-19 protocols so we enjoy the season responsibly’’ she concluded.

The FirstBank #DecemberIssaVybe and #FirstBankIssaVybe giveaway fest is open to everyone. To enjoy premium concerts, plays, fashion and food; lucky customers and followers of the Bank’s social media pages – Facebook: First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Instagram: @firstbanknigeria should look out for the posts on how to participate in the giveaways as there are exclusive tickets to partake in these celebrations promoted through FirstBank’s DecemberIssaVybe end of the year and yuletide celebrations