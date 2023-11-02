Fidson Healthcare Plc reports N40.37bn revenue in Q3 2023
Fidson

Fidson Healthcare Plc in its published Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2023, recorded N40.374 billion as revenue. This represents 28.46% growth compared to N31.428 billion revenue reported the previous year.

Profit after tax for the 9 months period was N3.57 billion, up by 3.81% from N3.44 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Fidson stands at N1.56.

At the share price of N15, the P/E ratio of Fidson Healthcare stands at 9.64x with earnings yield of 10.37%.

