FG to commence automation of passport in December 2023

Adebayo Obajemu

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in a recent interview with Channels Television has said that the automation of Nigeria’s passport application is 99 per cent completed.

According to the minister, the automated application will become operational in a week’s time noting that after completion, Nigerians will only go to immigration centres to do fingerprint biometrics for their passports.

With the new system, Nigerians can upload their passport photographs and other supporting documents from the comfort of their homes.

“We gave a date, December 2023. We are 99% done. In fact, we have done the testing and we should be going live in the next week or thereabouts.

This will ensure that what Nigerians need to do at an immigration centre is just fingerprint biometrics.

Everything regarding pre-biometrics will be done in the comfort of your homes, including uploading passport photographs and supporting documents.

They will have gone live about two weeks ago but I saw some errors when they came to do the presentation and I said no. We were talking about balancing national security and convenience.”