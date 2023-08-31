The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has directed all international airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) from October 1, 2023.

Keyamo said the decision is to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister said this during a tour of the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

Details later…