The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday disclosed that about 20 projects valued at N26.28bn have been funded under the N100bn Central Bank of Nigeria credit support intervention for the healthcare industry.

The CBN also said it had received over 27 proposals from researchers requesting for N67 billion grant.

Emefiele said this in Abuja during the inauguration of the Board of Experts of the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme.

He said, “Currently, 20 projects valued at N26.28bn have been funded under the N100bn credit support intervention for the healthcare industry.

“Some of the firms that have been able to obtain funding include hospitals, research centres and pharmaceutical industries.”

The CBN Director (Development Finance), Philip Yusuf, said that the apex bank had received over 27 proposals from researchers requesting for N67bn grants.

He said the grant was to enable them to develop vaccines, advanced drugs and manufacturing of different types of products that would enable Nigeria to solve different kinds of healthcare challenges.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said the intervention by the CBN would set the country on the part of recovering the healthcare system in Nigeria