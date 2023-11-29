FG spends N1.1bn to feed prisoners yearly - Minister

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, has disclosed that the Federal Government spends N3 million on feeding about 4,000 prisoners daily across the country, which comes to N1.1 billion annually.

Tunji-Ojo said the figure further justifies the need for the congestion of custodial centers across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday while featuring on Channel TV’s Politics Today, the minister stated that the move to decongest the correctional facility is partly economical, ensuring that the federal government is prudent in its allocation of resources.

“So, before you go on, let me say this. You look at the economy of scale. To feed these 4,068 inmates costs the government about N3 million a day. Multiply N3 million a day by 365 days,” he said.

“To feed these 4,068 inmates costs the government about N3 million a day. Multiply N3 million a day by 365 days.”

Addressing allegations that some prison officials are colluding with non-state actors to fuel terrorism in the country, the Minister said such action, if proven true, is treasonable, describing it as “despicable”.

“It is reasonable as far as I am concerned. You cannot be an officer of government and you swore an oath to protect the integrity of this country and compromise it by conniving with terrorists. That would be despicable and unacceptable,” he said.

“It is out of this world. It is not something I can even imagine in my head that an officer of the law will go as low as conniving with terrorists to attack the nation. That is a treasonable offense.

“That can never under any guise or condition be swept under the carpet. It is a serious allegation. Be rest assured that in the interest of Nigerians, for somebody to undermine the security of this country, it is a reasonable thing,” he added.