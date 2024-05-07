Nigeria’s federal government on Monday, dismissed insinuations that it is holding discussions with some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military base in the country.

A statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, urged Nigerians to disregard the “falsehood”.

According to him, the Federal Government had neither received nor considered any proposal for the establishment of foreign military bases in the country.

“The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges.

“The president remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the minister said.

Only on Sunday, some northern leaders cautioned President Bola Tinubu against allowing the US and French governments to relocate their military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to Tinubu and the National Assembly on Friday, the northern leaders said accepting such a proposal would pose dangers to the country.

The northern leaders said the US and French governments have allegedly been lobbying Nigeria, and other countries in the region, to sign new defence pacts, allowing them to redeploy their expelled troops.

