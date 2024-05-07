Connect with us

Politics

FG says it's planning to allow foreign military base in Nigeria
Advertisement

Politics

Peter Obi condemns deportation of Osun indigenes by Lagos govt

Politics

Mallam El-Rufai day of reckoning arrives?

Politics

Wike: Opposition against Atiku paralyses PDP into different camps

Politics

I regret that you are not in APC, Kalu tells Alex Otti

Interview Politics

Regional police best for Nigeria, state police unrealistic - Elliot Uko

Politics

Full Text: We've to settle the question of Nigeria's nationhood before seeking a national vision - Fayemi

Politics

'Careless, unguarded, embarrassing comment,' ADF carpets Umahi over anti Obi comments

Politics

Gov Otti constitutes Abia security advisory council board, names Gen Ihejirika chairman 

Politics

I refuse to be reduced to the level of those who wallow in ethnic politics, Peter Obi to Umahi, others 

Politics

FG says it’s planning to allow foreign military base in Nigeria

Published

8 hours ago

on

FG says it's planning to allow foreign military base in Nigeria

Nigeria’s federal government on Monday, dismissed insinuations that it is holding discussions with some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military base in the country.

A statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, urged Nigerians to disregard the “falsehood”.

According to him, the Federal Government had neither received nor considered any proposal for the establishment of foreign military bases in the country.

News continues after this Advertisement

“The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges.

“The president remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the minister said.

Only on Sunday, some northern leaders cautioned President Bola Tinubu against allowing the US and French governments to relocate their military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to Tinubu and the National Assembly on Friday, the northern leaders said accepting such a proposal would pose dangers to the country.

The northern leaders said the US and French governments have allegedly been lobbying Nigeria, and other countries in the region, to sign new defence pacts, allowing them to redeploy their expelled troops.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *