FG restarts trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists

The Federal Government has resumed trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The trial is holding at the Kainji Prosecution Project Phase IV in Niger State.

Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who spoke at the event, said the first phase commenced in 2017.

Fagbemi added that the FG in the 2017 trial secured a total of 366 convictions, while 896 others were discharged for lack of evidence.

He said 61 other cases were subsequently adjourned for further hearings.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to this special event marking the resumption of the prosecution of terrorism suspects,” he said.

“This day is special for many reasons. First, the day marks yet another step forward in the journey of ensuring the security and safety of Nigeria and Nigerians, a duty that is of utmost importance to all of us gathered here, as it is the primary duty of the government to ensure the security and welfare of its citizens.

“I must acknowledge the fact that we have come a long way in this initiative. The first phase of the Kainji Prosecution Project commenced in October 2017 with remarkable achievements: we recorded a total of 366 convictions, 896 others were discharged for lack of sufficient evidence, and 61 other cases were adjourned for further hearing.

“There have been three phases of the exercise so far, spanning between October 2017 and July 2018. I must, at this point, challenge all stakeholders to ensure that the momentum is sustained, seeing how important this assignment is to the wellbeing of our beloved country and her people.”