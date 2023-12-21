Nigeria’s federal government has released a list of five participating transport companies and routes for its 50% reduction in transport cost during the Yuletide season.

Recall that the government had announced that between December 21 and January 4 travellers will get 50% discount on transportation costs for buses, while those travelling by train will do so at no cost.

These are the Participating transport companies:

1.GIG ( God is Good)

2. Chisco Transport

3. Young Shall Grow

4. God Bless Ezenwata

5. Area Motor

The available routes:

1 LAGOS-KΑΝΟ

2 LAGOS-ABUJA

4 LAGOS-JOS

5 LAGOS-ENUGU

6 LAGOS-ONISHA

7 LAGOS- OWERRI

8 LAGOS-ABA

9 LAGOS-ABAKALIKI

10 LAGOS-NSUKA

11 LAGOS-UYO

12 LAGOS-KADUNA-ZARIA

13 LAGOS-PH

14 ONISHA-KANO

15 ONISHA-LAGOS

16 ONISHA-JOS

17 ONISHA-ABUJA

18 ONISHA-SOKOTO

19 ONISHA-GOMBE

20 ONISHA-ZAKIBIAM

21 PH-OWERRI-ABA-KANO

22 ABA-OWERRI- ABJ

23 ABA-LAGOS

24 ABUJASOKOTO

25 ABUJA LAGOS

26 ABUJA-ONITSHA-OWERRI – PORT HARCOURT

27 ABUJA-ENUGU/ABAKALIKI

28 ABUJA-GOMBE