Nigeria’s federal government has released a list of five participating transport companies and routes for its 50% reduction in transport cost during the Yuletide season.
Recall that the government had announced that between December 21 and January 4 travellers will get 50% discount on transportation costs for buses, while those travelling by train will do so at no cost.
These are the Participating transport companies:
1.GIG ( God is Good)
2. Chisco Transport
3. Young Shall Grow
4. God Bless Ezenwata
5. Area Motor
The available routes:
1 LAGOS-KΑΝΟ
2 LAGOS-ABUJA
4 LAGOS-JOS
5 LAGOS-ENUGU
6 LAGOS-ONISHA
7 LAGOS- OWERRI
8 LAGOS-ABA
9 LAGOS-ABAKALIKI
10 LAGOS-NSUKA
11 LAGOS-UYO
12 LAGOS-KADUNA-ZARIA
13 LAGOS-PH
14 ONISHA-KANO
15 ONISHA-LAGOS
16 ONISHA-JOS
17 ONISHA-ABUJA
18 ONISHA-SOKOTO
19 ONISHA-GOMBE
20 ONISHA-ZAKIBIAM
21 PH-OWERRI-ABA-KANO
22 ABA-OWERRI- ABJ
23 ABA-LAGOS
24 ABUJASOKOTO
25 ABUJA LAGOS
26 ABUJA-ONITSHA-OWERRI – PORT HARCOURT
27 ABUJA-ENUGU/ABAKALIKI
28 ABUJA-GOMBE