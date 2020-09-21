Nigeria’s federal government has opened a registration portal for for its N75bn Covid-19 survival fund for small micro and medium enterprises.

The Federal Government which announced this via its twitter handle, @NigeriaGo, said the fund will officially be opened from 10pm today, Monday.

“As the portal for registration of prospective beneficiaries of #SurvivalFundNG opens today, interested Nigerians in the Payroll Support scheme are to note that the site will be open from 10pm Monday September 21, 2020.”

“Registration for #PayrollSupport will start with educational institutions at 10pm on Monday Sept 21, 2020, and will be followed by businesses in the hospitality industry on Friday September 25 beginning from 12am.

“The portal will also be open to other category of small businesses from 12am, on Mon Sept 28, 2020

“Note that the scheduling of registration for prospective beneficiaries is to ensure that the process is seamless & hitch free The Portal: http://survivalfund.ng