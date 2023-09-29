FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd independence anniversary

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Monday, October 2 as public holiday to mark the country’s 63rd independence anniversary.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, in a statement on Thursday, congratulated Nigerians on the celebration.

Acknowledging the socio-economic hardship facing Nigerians, Tunji-Ojo assured citizens of the government’s commitment to tackling the issues.

“It is a known fact that difficult Socio-Economic and Security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated,” the statement reads.

“Our warm welcoming spirit and love, as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black Nation in the world being Africa’s pride and a beacon of hope.

The minister recalled that “our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe, and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which we enjoy today”.

He said the current administration, through the “Renewed Hope Agenda”, would ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens “as a befitting tribute to our heroes past”.