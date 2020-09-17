Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government has applauded Waltersmith given kudo to Petroman Oil Limited and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB for their beneficial partnership that resulted in the record completion of the Waltersmith 5000 barrels per day modular refinery within two years.

Lai Mohammed, Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, made the commendation known after touring the project located at Ibigwe, Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State, in company with the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote.

The modular refinery was started in October 2018 and will commence operations on October 14, 2020, loading out 23 trucks of refined products per day, having concluded off-take arrangements with select firms.

The Minister stated that the completion of Waltersmith modular refinery and conceptualization of similar projects in Bayelsa were key achievements of President Muhammed Buhari’s administration, adding that modular refineries only became a reality under the present administration despite years of rhetoric by previous governments.

Mohammed described modular refineries as key to meeting the Federal Government’s agenda of increasing local refining capacity, enhancing value addition to the hydrocarbon resources and employment generation. He gave assurance that government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and relevant agencies will provide Waltersmith with all necessary support it needs to operate and grow sustainably.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB expressed pride that the Board moved quickly to invest 30 percent equity in the Waltersmith modular refinery project with the approval of its Board’s Governing Council. He hinted that the project had several benefits, including generation of direct, indirect, and induced employment opportunities for management staff, plant operators, technicians, drivers, cleaners, suppliers, security personnel and others.