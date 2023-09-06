Fees hike: Police fire tear gas at protesting UNILAG students, arrest two

Men of the Lagos State police command on Wednesday, fired tear gas at protesting students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The police also arrested two of students who were were protesting a fee hike at the institution.

The two students, identified as Femi Adeyeye and Philip Olatinwo, were arrested by policemen and put in a police van stationed in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has not responded to calls and text messages sent by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…