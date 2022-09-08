FEC okays NSIP Establishment Bill 2022

Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Establishment Bill, 2022.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, announced this while addressing the press after the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari

The minister said the NSIP Establishment Bill is an Executive Bill aimed at giving legal backing to the social investment programme, establish it as an institution in line with President Buhari’s agenda to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

She said the council also approved the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for Nigeria to ensure more resilient and effective response measures in tackling flooding across the country.