The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has announced that his administration will roll out new taxis and buses for public transportation in Abuja in December.

Wike, who disclosed this during a high-level meeting with estate developers in Abuja on Tuesday, assured that the introduction of public transportation vehicles controlled by FCTA would address the problem of “one chance” operators in Abuja.

The minister noted that the buses and taxis would ply the routes of Maitama, Asokoro, and other parts of the city, stressing that vehicles would be rolled out in the next one month.

“I assure you that once the buses and taxis are on the road, the problem of “one chance” will be a thing of the past.

“However, if you make the mistake of going to enter a taxi and a bus that is not our own, it is your own problem.

“The buses and taxis will ply the routes of Maitama, Asokoro and other parts of the city,” he said.

Tricycle ban

Wike further disclosed that to ensure residents experience maximum security on the roads, the FCTA would put an end to the operations of commercial tricycle operators in Abuja, adding that some of the operators were agents of “one chance” criminals.

He pointed out that while he knew some residents of the FCT earned a living as tricycle operators, the decision to ban commercial tricycle operations in Abuja was borne out of a desire to protect the residents of the capital city.

“I know some of you will say, oh! We are struggling. I know they are struggling to have something. I agree, but our interest is to protect our city.

“I will not because you are dying of hunger and allow people to die. I owe a duty to protect the people that are doing genuine businesses in our city,” he stated.

Wike explained that the reason why a stiff decision had not been taken against the tricycle operators in the FCT was because public FCTA-controlled buses and taxis were yet to be rolled out as alternatives.

He said: “We could not take action without providing an alternative. Now that we have the alternative, we are not afraid to take that action. They should move to the rural areas.”